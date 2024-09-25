Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

