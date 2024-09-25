Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.