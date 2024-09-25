Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax Stock Up 0.1 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CarMax
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.