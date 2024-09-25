Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

