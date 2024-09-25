Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 590,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.07.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.