EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 330,000 Shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signing Day Sports were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Signing Day Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

