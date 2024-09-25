Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

