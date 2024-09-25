Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

