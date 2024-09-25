EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 875 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 623,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

