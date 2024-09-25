Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

F stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

