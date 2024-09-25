ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.