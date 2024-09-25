ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

