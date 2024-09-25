Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $179.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

