Profund Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.12. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.