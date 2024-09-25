ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $64,994,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 805,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $42,630,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRE opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.