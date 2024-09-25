Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,650 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

