Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.