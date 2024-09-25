Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 888,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after buying an additional 103,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 128,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

