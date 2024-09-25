Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 658,303 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after buying an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

AFL opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

