Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

