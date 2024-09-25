Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 513,647 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 405,179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 327,802 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

