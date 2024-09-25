5,419 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

