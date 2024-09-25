Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Weatherford International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFRD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

