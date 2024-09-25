Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

