Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IR opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

