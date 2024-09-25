Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,240 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.78% of PetIQ worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 50.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. William Blair cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

