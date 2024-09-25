Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 61.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $276.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

