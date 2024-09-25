Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

About Flushing Financial

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.