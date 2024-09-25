Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 184,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

