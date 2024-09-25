Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786,222 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Liberty Live Group worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 119,205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

