Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

