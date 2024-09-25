Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Knife River worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 224,373 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,548,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

