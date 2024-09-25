1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,093 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $535.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

