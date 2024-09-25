1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 49,217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,217 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13,094.9% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

