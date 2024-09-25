1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $861,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 14.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 195.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

