1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

