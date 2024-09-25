1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 16,548 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 91,933.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Cencora Stock Down 1.3 %

COR stock opened at $225.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

