1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 73,348 Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. UBS Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 57.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

