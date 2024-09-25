1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $578.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $581.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

