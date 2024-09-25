Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

