W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,040.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $973.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,046.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

