1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

