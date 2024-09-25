BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $63,492.87 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $788.50 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $63,492.87 or 1.00041233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,246.57313099 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.