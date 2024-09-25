IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IMPACT Silver Trading Up 14.5 %
ISVLF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
