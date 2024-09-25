IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 14.5 %

ISVLF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.