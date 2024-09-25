Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $872.98 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $872.98 million and approximately $215.37 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,171,505 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 469,963,833.19495624 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.84340538 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $228,481,441.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

