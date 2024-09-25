enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in September

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENGNW opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. enGene has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Get enGene alerts:

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.