Bitcoin Price Tops $63,466.70 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $63,466.70 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,254.02 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.94 or 0.00545080 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00034956 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00079463 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,775 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
