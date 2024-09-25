Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.57 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $314.67 billion and $15.57 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,614.34 or 0.04119234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,414 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

