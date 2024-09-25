AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 19,077.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
