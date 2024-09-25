Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEMF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Read More

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

