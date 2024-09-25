Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELEMF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.