Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.73 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Prom has a market cap of $104.63 million and $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00009033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.73466014 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,287,566.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

